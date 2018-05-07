Ex-Arkansas lawmaker agrees on settlement in ethics case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Democratic Arkansas lawmaker has agreed on a settlement of a complaint with the Arkansas Ethics Commission to be sanctioned with a public letter of caution.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that former state Rep. Efrem Elliott has signed a settlement in which he agrees that he violated state law by failing to file a monthly campaign finance report in March 2014, as well as two primary election reports.

Ethics Commission Director Graham Sloan says that Elliott has also agreed that he violated state law by failing to disclose required information on his monthly campaign finance reports in January 2014 and February 2014.

Elliott served in the state House of Representatives from 2011-13. He declined to comment to the newspaper Friday on the settlement of the complaint.

