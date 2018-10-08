Ex-Attorney General Holder visiting N Carolina for Democrats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder has gotten involved in North Carolina politics as head of a Democratic group, so he'll visit the state this week to support a Supreme Court candidate and legislative hopefuls.

Holder planned to attend a Charlotte news conference Monday with Democrat Anita Earls, who is trying to unseat Justice Barbara Jackson next month. He'll visit Democratic campaign offices in Huntersville later Monday and Greensboro on Tuesday. Workers there are trying to end Republican veto-proof majorities in the state House and Senate.

Holder is chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which is targeting North Carolina and 11 other states with a goal of giving Democrats control over the next remapping round in 2021. The committee says it's given over $500,000 to North Carolina political causes.