Ex-North Carolina legislator running for lieutenant governor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina state legislator says he's ready to run for lieutenant governor next year.

Ex-Rep. Scott Stone of Charlotte formally announced on Wednesday his bid for the 2020 Republican nomination. Candidate filing begins in December.

Former U.S. Rep. Renee Ellmers and ex-Mount Airy Mayor Deborah Cochran are other GOP candidates. At least four Democrats also are seeking to succeed Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is gearing up a run for governor.

Stone is an engineering firm president who ran unsuccessfully for Charlotte mayor. He served in the House from mid-2016 through the end of 2018, when he lost his re-election bid.

Stone says he wants to promote government accountability and will use his business and legislative backgrounds to do it if he wins the job.