Ex-Rep. Rokita backed defunding Amtrak, now picked for board

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A group that speaks for train passengers wants the Senate to reject the nomination of a former Indiana congressman for Amtrak's board of directors.

The Rail Passengers Association says Todd Rokita voted in 2015 and 2017 to eliminate public funding of Amtrak, although lawmakers continued the support. He was a Republican member of the House Transportation Committee during his eight years in Congress.

Rokita sought the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate last year, finishing third in a race won by Mike Braun. Rokita now is general counsel for an Indianapolis-based consulting company, Apex Benefits.

The White House says President Donald Trump nominated Rokita for the Amtrak board.