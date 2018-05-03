Ex-employees charged in gym burglaries





Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 Osvaldo Acuna Osvaldo Acuna Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 2 of 2 Samuel Marrero Samuel Marrero Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Ex-employees charged in gym burglaries 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — Two former employees at Embody Fitness, 380 Heights Road, were arrested on warrants alleging they used a key to burglarize the business at least five times.

The business’s manager first notified police of a burglary on Feb. 26. He said during the previous two mornings, the cash count for the register was different from the prior evening. Initially, they thought it was an error, but after the second time, management reviewed security camera footage.

On the footage, an individual could be seen entering the store with a key and taking money out of the register. They told police there had been other instances of a discrepancy between the cash count since January, but until then thought it was just an employee error.

Working with New Canaan police, they were able to identify two suspects in the burglaries at Embody Fitness in both Darien and New Canaan.

Arrested in connection with the burglaries were Osvaldo Acuna, 20, of Hope Street, Stamford, and Samuel Marrero, 24, of Highview Avenue, Stamford. Marrero was connected to three of the burglaries, while Acuna was connected to five of the burglaries.

The stolen money from the five burglaries totaled about $1,600.

Marrero, who was charged with two counts each of third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, turned himself in at police headquarters on April 24. He was held in lieu of $75,000 bond and arraigned that day.

Acuna was charged with five counts of third-degree burglary, four counts of sixth-degree larceny, and one count of conspiracy to commit third-degree burglay. He turned himself in at police headquarters on April 27 and held in lieu of $75,000. He was arraigned that same day.