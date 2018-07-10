Ex-wife of former prison warden admits to federal charge

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Court records show the ex-wife of a former Louisiana prison warden has admitted to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a federal corruption case.

The New Orleans Advocate reports 43-year-old Tonia Bandy pleaded guilty Monday in the case in which 51-year-old Nate Cain is also charged. Brandy, who has asked to return to her maiden name, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years.

In 2016, Cain resigned as warden of the Avoyelles Correctional Center, now known as Raymond Laborde Correctional Center.

A grand jury accused the former couple of using state-billed credit cards for personal purchases and illegally structuring them to avoid detection.

They also face state charges related to their tenure at the Cottonport lockup. Those cases are scheduled to be tried before juries in September.

