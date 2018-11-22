Extra rail cars added to ease holiday overcrowding

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — More Connecticut rail cars have been added during this Thanksgiving holiday week.

Department of Transportation says the extra cars have been added to Shore Line East and Hartford Line trains in anticipation of increased ridership.

DOT has also assigned one four-car train to Amtrak for use on the Hartford Line through the weekend. This will allow Amtrak to relocate its rail cars in order to help increase rider capacity on other Amtrak Hartford Line trains and ease overcrowding.

Shore Line East and Hartford Line trains will operate daily during the holiday season. Shore Line East will run on the weekend/holiday schedule on Thursday and Friday, while Hartford Line will follow the Saturday schedule on Thursday and the regular weekday schedule on Friday.

Visit www.shorelineeast.com or www.hartfordline.com for more information.