FAA proposes $715,000 fine for Allegiant over engine work

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal safety regulators want to fine Allegiant Air more than $715,000, saying the discount airline failed to properly fix an engine that put out hotter-than-normal exhaust fumes.

Allegiant says that it followed a procedure approved by the manufacturer and the government.

The incident happened in April 2018 with one of the McDonnell-Douglas MD-88 planes that Allegiant has since retired.

The Federal Aviation Administration says after a takeoff in Virginia, Allegiant turned off the automatic reverse thrust system on the engine, as recommended by the manufacturer.

But the FAA says that rather than taking the next step of finding the reason that the exhaust gas was too hot, Allegiant deactivated the reverse thrust system and operated 28 flights over the next eight days.