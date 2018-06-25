Fairbanks borough to consider property tax hikes

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Fairbanks-area officials are considering measures that would increase property taxes to raise millions of dollars for the replacement and upkeep of public buildings.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly is scheduled to vote Thursday on three ordinances that would fund maintenance projects for buildings, including an animal shelter, an ice arena, community centers and schools.

One of the measures is a $66.4 million bond package that would raise property taxes starting in 2020 by $100 per $100,000 worth of property. The other two ordinances would authorize the assembly to exempt certain building maintenance money from the borough tax cap.

All three measures would require voter approval in the October election if they are approved by the assembly.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com