Fairbanks hires lawyers to recover ground remediation costs

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The city of Fairbanks has hired outside legal counsel as part of its response to ground contamination at a firefighter training center.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports fire agencies for nearly 20 years used the Fairbanks Regional Fire Training Center in south Fairbanks.

Firefighting foam penetrated the ground and contaminated groundwater.

Fairbanks has spent nearly $4 million on remediation.

The city excavated the training center's burn pit area, removed contaminated soil and tested about 400 water samples from more than 160 wells.

Forty-eight properties with groundwater that did not meet federal health standards were connected to utilities.

The two law firms were hired to investigate and pursue claims against manufacturers of firefighting foam.

One firm specializes in environmental and consumer litigation in state and federal courts.

___

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com