Family argument results in arrest

DARIEN — A Darien man was arrested after an argument allegedly turned physical.

On July 29, police were called to Hoyt Street by a victim who said a family member, identified as Justin Pandolfino, got physical during an argument.

Pandolfino allegedly made hand gestures in close proximity to the victim’s face, but did not make any physical contact. This took place while the victim was holding their 3-year-old son. The victim also made the same hand gestures to Pandolfino without making contact, police said.

Pandolfino then grabbed the victim by their arms and pinned the victim on their back, all while the victim was holding the child, according to police. During the scuffle, the child slid off of the victim’s lap onto the couch, but was not injured. The victim then attempted to leave the residence to report the incident, but Pandolfino continued to follow the victim. At this point, the victim threw small household items at Pandolfino in order to keep him away, according to police. Officers observed the victim sustained minor injuries on both arms due to the incident.

Upon meeting, police said Pandolfino confirmed the argument, but that the victim was the instigator. Pandolfino said he grabbed the victim, but only to stop them from being physical. According to police, he also said the victim threw a cellphone and shoes at him prior to leaving the house. He also refuted that the victim was holding the 3-year-old child when he grabbed them.

Police arrested Pandolfino and transported him to police headquarters. Pandolfino was charged with third-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor. He was released on $5,000 cash bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on July 30.

