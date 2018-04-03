Family-owned wine shop in new hands

















































Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Image 1 of 13 David Wagner is the new owner of Nicholas Roberts Fine Wines in Darien. Picture taken March 23, 2018. David Wagner is the new owner of Nicholas Roberts Fine Wines in Darien. Picture taken March 23, 2018. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 2 of 13 Nicholas Roberts Fine Wines on 1053 Post Road in Darien. Picture taken March 23, 2018. Nicholas Roberts Fine Wines on 1053 Post Road in Darien. Picture taken March 23, 2018. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 3 of 13 Nicholas Troilo, left, founded Nicholas Roberts Fine Wines 27 years ago in Darien. Picture taken March 23, 2018. Nicholas Troilo, left, founded Nicholas Roberts Fine Wines 27 years ago in Darien. Picture taken March 23, 2018. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 4 of 13 Image 5 of 13 Bishop's Orchards - Guilford

4 stars on Yelp | 110 reviews

Consensus: Bad wine "Bishop's is a wonderful place for apple or raspberry picking, pumpkin picking, purchasing mums in the fall, and if you are looking for a relaxing Sunday activity idea. I would say skip the wine though."



"We came here in a group of 4 and sadly we were ALL very unimpressed. This was very odd, because they served fruit wines and we are all usually big fan's of those at other local vineyards."

less Bishop's Orchards - Guilford

4 stars on Yelp | 110 reviews

Consensus: Bad wine "Bishop's is a wonderful place for apple or raspberry picking, pumpkin picking, purchasing mums in the fall, and if you are looking ... more Image 6 of 13 DiGrazia Vineyard - Brookfield

4.5 stars on Yelp | 53 reviews

Consensus: Nice wine, lackluster setting

"They have a great selection available - something for everyone, truly. The tasting room is a good size and the patio and lawn offer lots of room for picnics or just to share a bottle with some friends. It almost feels like you're in someone's back yard."



"First of all, It doesn't have any nice things to see like other vineyards, although it has nice seats outside. It's like visiting an old typical CT house."



less DiGrazia Vineyard - Brookfield

4.5 stars on Yelp | 53 reviews

Consensus: Nice wine, lackluster setting

"They have a great selection available - something for everyone, truly. The tasting room is a good size and ... more Photo: Trish Haldin Image 7 of 13 Gouveia Vineyards - Wallingford

3.5 stars on Yelp | 181 reviews

Consensus: Come for the views, beware of the crowds



"Love coming here on a warm sunny day. Wonderful views of the vineyard and lots of open space for kids and picnics. I love the idea of bringing your own food and having wine in their outdoor space."



"I used to love going here. The views are amazing and the overall atmosphere is great. Ever since they became more popular, everything changed. While I realize they have rules to keep them from getting in trouble, it's a little ridiculous at times."

less Gouveia Vineyards - Wallingford

3.5 stars on Yelp | 181 reviews

Consensus: Come for the views, beware of the crowds



"Love coming here on a warm sunny day. Wonderful views of the vineyard and lots of open space ... more Photo: ©2015 Peter Hvizdak Image 8 of 13 Hopkins Vineyard - Warren

3.5 stars on Yelp | 42 reviews on Yelp

Consensus: Nice setting, nice staff



"All in all, it was a very enjoyable afternoon at this winery - between the great tasting and picturesque grounds. I'm no wine connoisseur but the ones we had tasted pretty good to me!"



"A beautiful setting and friendly staff. You can also come here and have your own picnic. Nice lake views."

less Hopkins Vineyard - Warren

3.5 stars on Yelp | 42 reviews on Yelp

Consensus: Nice setting, nice staff



"All in all, it was a very enjoyable afternoon at this winery - between the great tasting and picturesque ... more Photo: Lidia Ryan Image 9 of 13 Jones Winery - Shelton

4 stars on Yelp | 99 reviews

Consensus: Nice place, get the small plates



"The staff was super friendly, the grounds were beautiful and the wine was amazing!! They had very nice seating areas for people to sit and relax, including a nice size patio outside next to a huge stone fireplace."



"Love there wines and farm stand . Friday nights in the summer the host wine downs with live music, wine tasting, and small plates. A fun night out." less Jones Winery - Shelton

4 stars on Yelp | 99 reviews

Consensus: Nice place, get the small plates



"The staff was super friendly, the grounds were beautiful and the wine was amazing!! They had very nice seating ... more Photo: Arnold Gold — New Haven Register Image 10 of 13 Paradise Hills Vineyard and Winery - Wallingford

3.5 stars on Yelp | 93 reviews

Consensus: Small but cozy



"The wines are well crafted and mostly medium bodied. It's hard to find a CT winery with a long list of reds. But this fits the bill!"



"The tasting room is cozy and inviting. There is a roaring fireplace in the winter time you can snuggle up to, or when the weather is warmer you can sit out on their patio overlooking the vines."

less Paradise Hills Vineyard and Winery - Wallingford

3.5 stars on Yelp | 93 reviews

Consensus: Small but cozy



"The wines are well crafted and mostly medium bodied. It's hard to find a CT winery with a long list of ... more Photo: Contributed Image 11 of 13 Stonington Vineyards - Stonington

3.5 stars on Yelp | 88 reviews

Consensus: Pretty place, mediocre service



"It has a wonderful tasting room as well as a gazebo, patio and expansive lawn for guests to sit on. I enjoy the Seaport White and the Triad Rose!"



"I think this vineyard is beautiful and really pretty butt customer service was really lacking. I went twice with two different groups and experienced the same bad customer service."

less Stonington Vineyards - Stonington

3.5 stars on Yelp | 88 reviews

Consensus: Pretty place, mediocre service



"It has a wonderful tasting room as well as a gazebo, patio and expansive lawn for guests to sit on. I ... more Image 12 of 13 Walker Road Vineyards - Woodbury

4.5 stars on Yelp | 26 reviews

Consensus: There are only two wines, get the red



"The location is intimate, tiny, and offers great views. They only produce two wines - a white and a red - and the owners will tell you their entire backstory while you sip your (very full) samples."



"This was our last stop on the Connecticut wine trail our 33rd winery, and we turned in our CT Passports. The owners were fantastic the barn was beautiful, and the wines were delicious. They only have two a red and white....That red wine tho. Wow. We bought three bottles to take home."

less Walker Road Vineyards - Woodbury

4.5 stars on Yelp | 26 reviews

Consensus: There are only two wines, get the red



"The location is intimate, tiny, and offers great views. They only produce two wines - a white and ... more Photo: John Fitts — The Register Citizen Image 13 of 13 White Silo Farm - Sherman

35 stars on Yelp | 33 reviews

Consensus: Interesting fruit wines



"This winery is located in a beautiful setting in Sherman, CT. We were surprised to find that only a few of the wines they produce are grape based. With great curiosity, we sampled many of the wines based on other fruit types and settled on a bottle of the Rhubarb Wine which was absolutely delicious - dry and smooth with a very pleasant finish."



"White Silo is small but cute. Like many CT wineries, they seem to make their business off people who want to spice up their day with a picnic and a glass of vino."

less White Silo Farm - Sherman

35 stars on Yelp | 33 reviews

Consensus: Interesting fruit wines



"This winery is located in a beautiful setting in Sherman, CT. We were surprised to find that only a few of the wines ... more Family-owned wine shop in new hands 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — After 27 years of operating the wine shop he had founded on 1053 Post Road, Nico Troilo decided it was time to move on from Nicholas Roberts Fine Wines.

“I bought this place when it was a little run down,” Troilo, who recently turned 75, recalled as he sipped a red wine. “I was a wine collector and my sons Robert and Peter ran the place with me.”

The wine shop held an event to honor the “changing of the guard” last Friday evening. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Darien residents and customers from surrounding towns trickled in to chat with Troilo and meet the new face of the business — David Wagner.

Wagner, who was accompanied by his parents, has worked on the supply side of the alcohol business selling bourbon and craft beers. This will be his first foray as a local shop owner.

“This is an industry full of so many different tastes,” the 32-year-old said. “Being open to all those varieties and spirits is important.”

The sale of the business concluded on March 6 according to both the owner and former owner. Wagner joined the Darien Chamber of Commerce on the same day to get more acquainted with the community.

“We’re the store that people can come into, we’re open to doing events and be involved in the community. I want this to be the community liquor shop,” Wagner said.

Juan Vega has worked at Nicholas Roberts for the past 10 years and is enthusiastic for what’s coming next.

“I’m looking forward to the new ideas that Wagner will bring and I’m excited that he brings a lot of energy and experience to the place,” Vega said.

Will and Dianne Green, who have been loyal customers of Nicholas Roberts for the past 10 years, attended the event Friday evening.

“We want more of the same,” Dianne said as she waited in line for her sample of wine. “We love coming here and meeting new people and we especially enjoy the champagne.”

William Henry, a Stamford resident, said he had met Troilo in Wilton about six years ago at a wine class — since then, Henry had become more and more interested in the different types of wine.

“What I love about this shop and Troilo is that their wine selections are excellent — they’re aged and medium to high-priced,” Henry said. “The service is great and as a small shop that caters to wine, it really has what one is looking for.”

Troilo admitted that he would be focusing on playwriting and acting, activities he thoroughly enjoys, for the coming years. Asked if he would miss the shop, Troilo nodded but had said he was more than happy to pass on the shop after his nearly three decades at the helm.