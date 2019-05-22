Fantasy sports regulation advances in North Carolina House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A repeat effort to regulate popular fantasy sports games in North Carolina has advanced through a House panel two years after a similar effort failed.

The House Commerce Committee voted on Wednesday for the measure, which would require companies that operate fantasy sports to register with the state and abide by some rules.

A 2017 bill failed to get enough support after social conservatives complained it would further legitimize gambling in the state. This year's measure also contains the creation of a new state Gaming Commission that would consolidate oversight of the lottery, bingo and boxing in addition to the fantasy games.

The fantasy sports industry has been seeking the state's regulation, saying it would improve consumer protections.

The bill must clear three more committees before reaching the House floor.