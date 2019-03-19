Farmer of salmon in Maine, Canada makes more acquisitions

A major aquaculture business with operations in Canada and Maine says it has acquired a pair of companies that will help expand its presence in the seafood world.

Cooke Inc. is the parent company of Cooke Aquaculture, which farms salmon off of Maine and New Brunswick. The company says it has acquired All Seas Wholesale Inc. of California, which is a distributor of dozens of kinds of live, fresh and frozen seafood.

Cooke says it has also acquired Farallon Aquaculture de Nicaragua S.A., which is a producer of farmed shrimp based in Leon, Nicaragua. The company says the acquisition of Farallon will help it expand in the shrimp market.

The terms of the two transactions were not disclosed. Cooke says all three companies involved are private, family-owned businesses.