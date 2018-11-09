Fed announces new report on financial stability

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says it will begin issuing a new report assessing the stability of the U.S. financial system.

The Fed said the first report will be issued on Nov. 28. It will provide information on potential financial vulnerabilities tracked by the central bank such as valuations for bank loans, borrowing by businesses and households and bank funding risks.

Fed board member Lael Brainard says that the 2008 financial crisis showed that a "resilient financial system is critical for a healthy economy."

The Fed said it plans to release the new stability reports every spring and fall.

After the financial crisis, Fed officials decided bank regulators had done a poor job in monitoring financial market threats and the central bank created a new division to focus on these threats.