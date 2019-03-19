Federal Medicaid agency: Louisiana audit 'deeply troubling'

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The federal Medicaid agency says a November audit that said Louisiana's Medicaid expansion program may have spent as much as $85 million on ineligible enrollees is "deeply troubling." The agency says it could try to seek repayment of any misspent money.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' letter comes in response to work done by Louisiana Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera.

But the federal agency noted a computer upgrade launched by Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration could help to address issues identified in Purpera's audit. The system now does quarterly eligibility checks, and uses more wage data for comparison.

Louisiana Department of Health spokesman Robert Johannessen said the department hasn't had any discussions with the federal Medicaid agency about recouping funds because of the audit.