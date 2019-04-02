Federal court allows Wisconsin to leave health care lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal court has allowed Wisconsin to withdraw from a multistate federal lawsuit related to the national health care law.

The approval granted Tuesday is the first time Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has withdrawn the state from a lawsuit after the Legislature attempted to block him from doing that in a December lame-duck session. Kaul acted in March after a Wisconsin judge repealed the lame-duck laws, but before a state appeals court put that ruling on hold last week.

The U.S. District Court in Northern Texas on Tuesday approved Kaul's request to remove Wisconsin from a lawsuit challenging a federal rule that interpreted a ban on sex discrimination in the health care law as including "gender identity" and "termination of pregnancy."

Kaul is also seeking to withdraw Wisconsin from a higher profile multistate lawsuit attempting to repeal the health care law.