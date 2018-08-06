Federal prosecutors disclose plans to sue Kansas oncologist

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Court documents say the federal government plans to sue a Kansas oncologist who is accused of submitting claims for cancer treatments that weren't medically necessary.

The Kansas City Star reports that federal prosecutors filed a notice last month announcing their plans to file a complaint within 90 days against Mark Fesen and to intervene in a whistle-blower lawsuit. A former clinical oncology pharmacist at the Hutchinson Clinic filed the whistleblower suit in 2014.

The suit says the pharmacist became aware of problems with Fesen's treatment of patients while reviewing "denials" by insurance providers, including Medicare and Medicaid. Outside auditors found widespread problems, including issues with misdiagnosing and inappropriately treating patient.

Fesen, the Hutchinson Clinic, and Fesen's current employer, Central Care Cancer Center, didn't respond to requests for comment.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com