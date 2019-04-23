Feds: Worker falsified pollution test results at NASA site

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (AP) — Federal authorities say an employee for a NASA contractor falsified pollution test results at a NASA facility on Virginia's Eastern Shore.

Court documents filed Monday identified the now ex-employee as Monica Borowicz. The contractor wasn't named.

Borowicz had worked at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island. It's home to research planes and a launch pad that sometimes sends unmanned cargo rockets to the International Space Station.

The tests monitored Total Kjeldahl Nitrogen, or TKN, which is pollution associated with storm-water runoff and sewage. It contributes to algae blooms and depleted oxygen in waterways including the Chesapeake Bay.

The attorney listed for Borowicz, James Richard Theuer, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

NASA spokesman Jeremy Eggers said in a statement that Borowicz hasn't worked at Wallops since April 2018.