Fermi 2 plant in Michigan back at full power after repairs

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A nuclear power plant in southeastern Michigan is back at full power after operating at reduced power for repairs.

The Monroe News reports Tuesday that Fermi 2 in Monroe County was powered up after being cut back last week to 60 percent power. DTE Energy spokesman Stephen Tait says power was reduced for repairs to an electrical component on the non-nuclear portion of the plant.

Tait says the component wasn't related to any safety systems and the plant was "in a safe, stable condition" amid the repairs.

The Detroit-based utility's plant is located along Lake Erie in Frenchtown Township, near Michigan's border with Ohio.

