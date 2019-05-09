Fewer parking spots at Minnewaska park due to construction

KERHONKSON, N.Y. (AP) — New York officials are warning summer travelers that parking could be in short supply at a popular Hudson Valley state park.

State parks officials say the Minnewaska State Park Preserve is expected to experience regular parking shortages and short-term closures due to construction. The Ulster County park will still be open, but far fewer parking spots will be available through the summer of 2020.

Officials advise visitors to arrive early or visit another park.

Crews at Minnewaska are adding parking areas, walkways and a visitor center, among other projects.