Final week of campaigning ahead before state primary

BOSTON (AP) — This may be the last week of summer vacation for some people, but for many political candidates it's also the last full week of campaigning before the state's primary election.

Massachusetts voters are scheduled to go to the polls on Sept. 4 to choose between Democratic and Republican hopefuls in primary contests for Congress, the state Legislature and statewide offices.

In the race for governor, Democrats Jay Gonzalez and Robert Massie will be squaring off. Gov. Charlie Baker is opposed by Scott Lively, a Springfield minister, in the GOP primary.

Three Republicans, Geoff Diehl, John Kingston and Beth Lindstrom, are vying for the Republican nomination to face incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren in November.

Longtime Secretary of State William Galvin faces a Democratic primary challenge from Boston City Councilor Josh Zakim.