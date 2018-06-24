Fire crews contain wildfire near Vantage

VANTAGE, Wash. (AP) — Fire crews have managed to contain a wildfire burning in central Washington that had threatened about 30 homes.

The Spokesman-Review reports that firefighters had fully contained the fire near Vantage and the Columbia River on Saturday. State resources will now withdraw from the area, leaving local crews to address any smaller hotspots.

The fire started Wednesday night and quickly began burning through brush and grass in the area. The cause is under investigation.

Fire officials say the fire had scorched more than 11 square miles (28 square kilometers).

