Fire displaces dozens of people at senior apartment building

LAWRENCE, Ind. (AP) — Dozens of people have been displaced after a major fire at an apartment building for senior citizens, northeast of Indianapolis.

Authorities reported no injuries in the fire Monday at Benjamin Court Senior Living in Lawrence. But TV station WXIN says 30 apartments were ruined, and dozens more are in jeopardy. At least 80 people were taken to a nearby YMCA.

Lawrence Fire Chief Dino Batalis says the biggest challenge was evacuating people. He says some had to go out through windows. Other residents were in wheelchairs.

Theresa Jackson says a police officer banged on her second-floor door, urging her to get out. She got down to the first floor and found "it was filled with people."

___

Information from: WXIN-TV, http://fox59.trb.com/news/