Fire displaces people living at homeless shelter

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A fire has displaced 18 people staying at a homeless shelter in Vermont.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the fire broke out at a Brattleboro shelter run by the Groundworks Collaborative around noon Monday.

Groundworks Collaborative operations manager Rhianna Kendrick says clothing in a dryer caught fire, and it caused extensive smoke damage.

Kendrick says the fire department quickly responded to put the fire out, and everyone inside the shelter was able to get out safely.

The shelter will remain closed until it can be professionally cleaned.

Kendrick says people living at the shelter, including families with children, have been moved to another location. The Red Cross is assisting with the relocation efforts.

Kendrick says she doesn't know how long the Groundworks shelter will be closed.

___

