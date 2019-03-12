Fire heavily damages northern Indiana RV plant

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A fire chief says a blaze has heavily damaged a recreational vehicle plant in northern Indiana.

Elkhart Fire Chief Chad Carey said the fire Tuesday afternoon caused the roof to collapse at the Forest River Plant in Elkhart.

Carey says five or six employees were inside the plant when the fire began about 3:30 p.m. because it was the end of the workday. He says the employees reported hearing several small popping noises, went to investigate and discovered the fire.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire.

Carey said no injuries were reported.

The thick black smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.