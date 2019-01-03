Fire officials: Fatal fire response hampered by clutter

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts fire officials say hoarding may have hampered the response to a house fire in which an 84-year-old man died.

The Brockton Enterprise reports that old David Berman was found dead in his Easton home Wednesday.

Firefighters say "extreme hoarding conditions" inside the home, along with a dense tree line and fencing made it difficult to battle the blaze.

It is believed to be the first fatal fire in town in nearly 20 years.

Easton Fire Chief Kevin Partridge says it isn't clear where the fire began. The cause remains under investigation.

Berman's daughter says "we're just going to miss him terribly."