Firefighter injured when firetruck rolls onto top in ditch

VENTURA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a firefighter was injured in northern Iowa when the firetruck he was driving rolled.

The accident occurred a little after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, after the truck left a fire scene south of Ventura. The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that authorities say the driver turned too short at an intersection, causing the truck to roll onto its top in a roadside ditch.

The driver was taken to a Mason City hospital for treatment. He's been identified as 65-year-old Doug Phinney.

