Firefighters in Groton rescue 4 dogs from house fire

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — Firefighters in Groton have rescued four dogs from a house fire.

The Day reports that several fire departments responded to a fire on Lestertown Road at about 1 p.m. Friday. Complicating their efforts were high winds and narrow, steep streets.

It took about 30 minutes to put the fire out. The house wasn't occupied at the time and fire officials said there were no injuries.

Firefighters were able to rescue the four dogs using first aid kits specifically designed for animals. All the dogs were reported to be healthy after the fire.

Groton City Fire Department Chief Robert Tompkins said the kits were donated by Groton City Fire Department Capt. Mark Cassidy and his wife, whose dog had died a few years ago.

___

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com