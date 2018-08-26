Fires disrupting visitors at Montana's Glacier National Park

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Wildfires that have kept portions of Glacier National Park closed for two weeks are scrambling visitors' plans and prompting some to cancel their trips.

Much of Glacier's famous Going-to-the-Sun-Road has been closed since August 12 because of a fire that's burned more than 19 square miles (50 square kilometers) and destroyed historic cabins and other structures around Lake McDonald.

It's the third time in four years that fires have shut down the iconic road. More than 140 miles (225 kilometers) of hiking trails in Glacier also were closed as of last week.

Tourism usually slows in August but this year has been especially tough, said Phyllis Jackson, who owns a gift shop in Apgar Village near Lake McDonald.

"People are not hanging around Apgar if they can't see the lake," Jackson told the Flathead Beacon newspaper. "Once the fires hit, there's always a big drop in business."

Glacier spokeswoman Lauren Alley says final visitation numbers will come out next month. While the fires likely have driven down visits, Alley said some areas of the park have become busier than usual as tourists look for less-smoky destinations.

The ripple effects of the fires extend beyond the park.

Dylan Boyle, executive director of the Whitefish Convention and Visitors Bureau, said he has heard from a number of hotels that people are canceling their reservations well into the fall.

Boyle tells potential visitors that there are still other things to do in northwestern Montana and conditions can change quickly.