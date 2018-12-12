First Congregational Church to hold annual Christmas concert

Darien High School Tudor Singers. Darien High School Tudor Singers. Photo: /contributed Photo Photo: /contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close First Congregational Church to hold annual Christmas concert 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — For the 11th year, First Congregational Churh will host their annual Candlelight Concert.

Members of the community are invited to First Congregational Church, 14 Brookside Road, on Sunday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. Gary Holmes, a member of the church’s board of Christian outreach, said the event started 11 years ago with the church hoping to showcase their music program.

“We wanted to share it with the community at a joyous time of the year when everybody is looking to celebrate,” Holmes said.

The evening of music is presented by the church’s music program under the current leadership of Music Director Dan Hague. Hague will present a mix of contemporary and medieval Christmas music to the concertgoers. There is no admission charge for the concert, but donations will be collected for Building One Community in Stamford.

“The concert is a good way to take a break and really celebrate Christmas through music,” he said.

The Darien High School Tudor Singers will once again headline the event. The group was founded over 30 years ago as a madrigal choir specializing in the music of Elizabethan England. Since then, the choir has evolved into one of the premier high school choral ensembles, Holmes said.

“They appeared at our first concert and they have been attending ever since,” he said. “Over the years, we’ve developed a closer relationship with the Tudor Singers.”

In addition to the Tudor singers, the concert will also feature solo performances of popular Christmas songs by the church choir’s section leaders and a Christmas carol singalong, Holmes said.

“Our organist Max Pakhomov will also perform,” he added.

Pakhomov, who joined the church in September 2008, performs with The Westchester Chorale and is also principal accompanist of the Bronx Opera Company. Holmes said Pakhomov is able to play everything from simple Christmas carols to Beethoven.

“We’re very lucky to have him as our organist,” he said.

Holmes said as families prepare for the holidays the annual concert will give them a moment to celebrate the joy of Christmas through a variety of sacred and popular styles. With a number of talented performers planned for the night, families will be able to enjoy a memorable experience, he said.

“We find that music is a good way to celebrate our faith and to bring joy to a lot of people,” Holmes said.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568