First Tennessee and Capital banks to be First Horizon Bank
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — First Tennessee Bank is becoming First Horizon Bank. So is Capital Bank.
The name changes are part of a rebranding that the First Horizon National Corporation says will bring together its companies under a unified name and new logo.
A news release says other changes include FTB Advisors becoming First Horizon Advisors and FTN Financial becoming FHN Financial.
The rebranding will take place this fall.
