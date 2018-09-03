First general election debate in governor's race to be held

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The first gubernatorial debate in Connecticut's general election is set to take place.

The Connecticut Conference of Independent Colleges will host the match-up on Wednesday, at the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford. The topic will be the future of Connecticut's economy.

Greenwich businessman and Democratic nominee Ned Lamont will debate former banker, lawyer and Hartford business leader Oz Griebel (GREEB'-il), who recently petitioned his way onto the November ballot. Madison businessman and Republican nominee Bob Stefanowski has declined the invitation.

WNPR will broadcast the hour-long event live on the radio, beginning at 7 p.m. WFSB-TV will stream it on Facebook and its website.

Stefanowski has agreed to participate in debates on Sept. 12, Sept. 26, Oct. 18 and Oct. 30.