Fisherman missing after fall into Ugashik River

DILLINGHAM, Alaska (AP) — A fisherman who fell into the Ugashik River is missing.

Alaska State Troopers say 25-year-old Grant Hildreth Jr. fell overboard Thursday afternoon while working on a fishing vessel.

The village public safety officer in Pilot Point notified Dillingham troopers of the missing man. Troopers called the Coast Guard.

Hildreth was not wearing a life jacket. Troopers say crew members attempted to get a flotation device to Hildreth but he went under the water and was not seen again.

The Coast Guard and private vessels searched for Hildreth.

The Ugashik River flows into Ugashik Bay, an estuary of Bristol Bay. Pilot Point is on the east side of Ugashik Bay.