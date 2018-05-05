Fishing season for warm-water fish opens in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The opening of fishing season for several of New York's most popular sport fish is at hand.

Fishing for walleye, northern pike, tiger muskellunge, and pickerel begins Saturday.

Anglers looking for walleye won't have far to go to find good fishing opportunities. Walleye can be found in more than 140 bodies of water in the state, including every major watershed.

Lake Erie and Oneida Lake are the state's top walleye fisheries and are expected to produce excellent fishing again this year. Walleyes also are doing well in Chautauqua Lake in western New York, where anglers are now allowed to catch five fish per day, with a minimum size of 15 inches.

The statewide opening day for muskellunge is May 26 and the minimum size limit is 40 inches.