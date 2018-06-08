Flag Day Ceremony next Thursday

DARIEN — Memorial Day Parade may have come and gone but the town’s annual Flag Day Ceremony is right around the corner.

Lenny Hunter, the Veterans of Foreign Wars post commander, will lead the ceremony along with Monuments and Ceremonies Vice Chairman Terry Gaffney. Attendees will recite the poem, “I Am Your Flag.”

The ceremony takes place at Veterans Circle, just in front of the Town Hall June 14 at 5 p.m. A new flag will be raised on the flagpole in front of the Town Hall.

“I have been at the Flag Day Ceremony for quite a few times,” Hunter said. “This is my second year as post commander and I joined the VFW back in 1972.”

Hunter served in the Army for three years. He began his service in New Jersey and later in Georgia. He was an active serviceman in Vietnam before returning to complete his military career in Fort Hood, Texas.

A Stamford native, Hunter worked at the post office in Darien for 37 years.

For the second year, Rep. Terrie Wood, R-141, will attend the event and inform people of how to dispose of their worn American flags.

“It’s important for people to know that worn flags should be disposed of properly and not just thrown away,” Wood said. “Many (residents) appreciate the information and the opportunity to dispose of their flags.”

Individuals who are interested in disposing of their American flags can drop them off at the Darien Library, Town Hall and the VFW 6933 Command Post at 205 Noroton Ave.

Norwalk City Hall, Norwalk Library, and the South Norwalk Library will also receive American flags.

The drive began May 29 and will continue until the day of the ceremony.

