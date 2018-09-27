Flag roundup

Seastreak and Merrill Lynch played to a hard-fought 6-6 tie this past Saturday in their opening game of the Darien Junior Football League Third Grade Flag Division.

Merrill Lynch scored on their first play from scrimmage when Callum Strebel connected with Declan Keating on a long pass.

Joe Roche played an all-around solid game for Seastreak, including a long run that set up the tying touchdown by Hagan Fiordalis.

Both teams played stifling defense, with Merrill Lynch led by Luke Gallagher and Carter Marisca, while Cooper George had a key interception for Seasteak.

This tight contest came to a thrilling conclusion when Seastreak’s Dylan Bamundo made a game saving stop after another Merrill Lynch long pass completion.