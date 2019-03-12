Flood warning issued for eastern Iowa's Maquoketa River

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — A flood warning has been issued for two spots along the Maquoketa (muh-KOH'-keh-tuh) River in eastern Iowa.

The National Weather Service says the warning includes the river at U.S. Highway 20 and at the city of Maquoketa.

The river is expected to rise to 29.5 feet (9 meters) by Wednesday evening — nearly 6 feet (2 meters) above flood stage of 24 feet (7.3 meters).

A flood watch has been issued for Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties.

The weather service says a powerful storm system will move through the region beginning Wednesday, bringing higher temperatures and potentially heavy rain. The service says that "since the ground is saturated and still frozen, any heavy rain and snowmelt will quickly run off into low-lying areas and area waterways."