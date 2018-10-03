Flood warnings, watches in central, northeast Nevada

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for south-central Lander County in north-central Nevada.

The service said Wednesday afternoon 1 to 2 inches (2.5 to 5 centimeters) of rain already had fallen in the area. Areas expected to flood stretch from Railroad Pass and portions of U.S. Highway 50 west of Austin and east of New Pass summit.

The warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. Another flash flooding issued in Pioche along the Utah line was set to expire at 3:30 p.m.

A flash flood watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday for much of central and northeast Nevada including parts of Lander, Eureka, Elko and Nye counties, including the cities of Elko, Spring Creek, Carlin, Wells, Owyhee, Battle Mountain, Austin, Eureka, Tonopah, Jackpot, Ely and Great Basin National Park on the Utah line.