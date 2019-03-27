Floodwaters begin to recede in parts of Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Floodwaters have begun to recede in parts of northwest Missouri, even as the surging Missouri River continues to strain levees as it makes its way downstream.

In St. Joseph, cats and dogs have been returned to an animal shelter after they were evacuated last week amid Midwest flooding that has breached about 20 levees. Some Red Cross emergency shelters also are closing as evacuated residents head home.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says about 130 roads remained closed Tuesday. Some of them are in hard hit Holt County, where hundreds of homes flooded.

East of Kansas City, levees have been holding. The river is expected to crest Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson City, flooding some sections of the Katy Trail hiking and biking path. But no major damage is expected there.