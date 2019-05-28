Florida, Israeli officials to work together on key issues

JAFFA, Israel (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed agreements with Israel officials to work on issues like space technology, agriculture, protecting water and cybersecurity.

The agreements were part of a full schedule Tuesday, the third day of DeSantis' trade mission to Israel. His delegation also a toured of the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation.

Florida emergency management director Jared Moskowitz toured the Gaza strip and the emergency management center there. He praised an Israeli program that sends messages to residents' cell phones during emergency events. He said Florida could learn from the technology.

Moskowitz signed an agreement with Israeli officials which will lay groundwork to have Israeli emergency officials help Florida if the state has a major disaster.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried joined DeSantis' delegation after completing her own trade mission.