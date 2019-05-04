Florida Legislature passes $91.1B budget, then goes home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature came back for one extra day to pass a $91.1 billion budget and then quickly went home.

Lawmakers tacked on Saturday to their annual 60-day legislative session because they couldn't come to a spending agreement on time. They spent Friday passing last minute bills, then came back to the Capitol just to vote on the budget.

The process took a matter of minutes.

The House and Senate passed the spending plan with no debate — they did that over the previous two days.

Just before the vote, Senate President Bill Galvano said, "Give yourselves a round of applause." In the House, there were cheers and shouts of joy.

Lawmakers then held a ceremony congratulating themselves on the work they had done in the previous 60 days.