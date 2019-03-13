Florida eyes crackdown on emotional support animals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are eyeing a crackdown on people who claim their pets are emotional support animals to evade rules and deposits in rental units and condominium developments.

Republican Sen. Manny Diaz of Hialeah says his bill is aimed at preventing people from obtaining for a fee an online doctor's dubious decision that their animal is for emotional support. Diaz says people do this to avoid pet deposits or rules preventing pets in the building.

The measure passed the Senate Agriculture Committee this week.

Among other things, the bill requires people to obtain emotional support permission from a doctor who is already caring for them, not just one found on the internet.

The measure wouldn't prevent a person with legitimate need for an emotional support animal from obtaining housing.