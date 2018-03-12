https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Foil-balloons-fly-into-power-line-causing-Provo-12746326.php
Foil balloons fly into power line causing Provo power outage
Published 10:30 am, Monday, March 12, 2018
PROVO, Utah (AP) — A Provo electric utility company says balloons flew into a power line causing a power outage that left 77 customers without electricity.
KUTV-TV reports Provo City Power officials said Sunday that mylar balloons made of metallic material flew into a power line causing three fuses to blow.
Provo Power was able to restore all power later that evening.
