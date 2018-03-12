Foil balloons fly into power line causing Provo power outage

PROVO, Utah (AP) — A Provo electric utility company says balloons flew into a power line causing a power outage that left 77 customers without electricity.

KUTV-TV reports Provo City Power officials said Sunday that mylar balloons made of metallic material flew into a power line causing three fuses to blow.

Provo Power was able to restore all power later that evening.

___

Information from: KUTV-TV, http://www.kutv.com/