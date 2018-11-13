Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl serves BBQ to wildfire firefighters

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2018 file photo, Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at the Cal Jam 18 Pop-Up Event at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Grohl doesn’t want firefighters battling the California wildfires to go hungry. He served his Backbeat Barbeque at Fire Station 68 in Calabasas on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Firefighters, who have been battling the Woolsey fire, thanked Grohl on Instagram. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2018 file photo, Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at the Cal Jam 18 Pop-Up Event at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Grohl doesn’t want firefighters battling the ... more Photo: Willy Sanjuan, Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Photo: Willy Sanjuan, Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl serves BBQ to wildfire firefighters 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl doesn't want firefighters battling the California wildfires to go hungry.

Grohl served his Backbeat Barbeque at Fire Station 68 in Calabasas on Monday night. Firefighters, who have been battling the Woolsey fire, thanked Grohl on Instagram.

His publicist did not have any details.

Grohl posted an image on Instagram telling firefighters to "Dig in!"

Firefighters have been struggling to corral the wind-fueled Southern California wildfire, which stretches from north of Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean.