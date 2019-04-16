Former GOP state Senate leader, transit chief Gagliano dies

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A former Republican state Senate leader and onetime head of New Jersey Transit has died.

The Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home confirmed that Tom Gagliano (gag-lee-AH-no) died Saturday at home. He was 87.

Gagliano, of Monmouth County, served in the state Senate from 1977 to 1989. He was the minority leader in 1985 and 1986.

In a statement, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy remembered Gagliano as "instrumental" in the creation of the transit agency and ordered state flags to fly at half-staff.

Gagliano was born in Long Branch, served in the Navy and graduated from Brown University before going on to Georgetown University Law School.

He went on to become a partner at a law firm that represented local governments.

He was NJ Transit's executive director from 1989 to 1991.