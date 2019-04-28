Former employee writes book about iconic amusement park

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Back when Chris Lindsley was 16 and working at Rehoboth Beach's Funland amusement park, staff lived rent-free, received six free hot dinners a week and had days to frolic on the beach.

Throw in plenty of girls, a summer income and a picturesque locale and it's easy to see why Lindsley looks back fondly on those "heady" days.

But why spend more than 1 1/2 years — about 2,000 work hours — going back in time to write about it?

He'll see the results of those labors when he releases a 143-page self-published book examining the history of the park, a Boardwalk icon for generations of Delawareans and out-of-state visitors.

"Land of Fun: The Story of an Old-Fashioned Amusement Park for the Ages" ($20) tracks the now-four generations of the Fasnacht family who have run the oceanside game-and-ride park since 1962.

Lindsley, 54, says he was drawn to the subject matter not just because of his own experience at Funland — he's visited every summer for 50 years — or because the spot is so steeped in history and tradition.

In fact, his "passion project" focuses mostly on the Fasnacht family, especially Al Fasnacht, the 90-year-old son of the park co-founder "Big" Al Fasnacht.

That's because Lindsley had found a family as wholesome as the amusement park they own.

After hundreds of interviews with former employees, longtime customers and fellow local business owners, Lindsley reports that not a single person had a bad word to say about Al Fasnacht, who will return for Funland's May 11 opening at 1 p.m.

He'll be there doing what he has been doing for decades: leading by example at Delaware's lone amusement park. (His brother, Don, 86, is also still active with Funland, mostly doing maintenance work.)

That's Al wearing the same uniform as the rest of staff, which currently includes a team of Fasnacht family members that spans three generations.

After all, they "work with us, not for us, " Al Fasnacht reminds.

Fasnacht will once again tackle his usual duties: taking care of the trash and recycling while also running the kiddie rides for a couple of hours each day to help give his staff a break.

"When I decided to do this book, I was just thinking about the values and lessons they taught all of us," says Lindsley, whose book will be released May 1 and is available to purchase now online at land-of-fun.com and also Funland's online store, shop.funlandrehoboth.com.

"And then there's the fact that the traditional summer family vacations seem to have gone by the wayside a bit — taking the kids and jumping in the station wagon," he adds. "But at Funland, that seems to be alive and well still."

As for Fasnacht, he's still surprised that someone wanted to write a book about his business and family: "While our family is certainly proud to offer Funland to our resort families, there are certainly far many more people deserving of recognition than we are."

It's the first book for Lindsley, of Takoma Park, Maryland. A graduate of Pennsylvania State University with a journalism degree, his day job is doing internal communications for the University of Maryland Medical System.

And even though he has a full-time job, a wife and two children, he spent the last 20 months writing "Land of Fun," conducting interviews with anyone he could find.

The result is a portal to a different time, just like the amusement park itself.

We're there in 1961 when the Fasnachts of Hershey, Pennsylvania, bought the amusement park, called Sport Center at the time, for $175,000. Back then, ride tickets were 10 cents or 12 for $1 with 13 boys working as the staff.

Even with Fasnacht's obsession with keeping prices low to provide affordable family vacation fun, ticket prices have crept up over the years, but are still a steal at 40 cents each or 50 tickets for $18. Their summer staff now swells to around 125.

As Lindsley points out, "The property that Funland is on at the Boardwalk is worth untold millions and they could easily make more money if that was the object, but what they relish in is providing family fun for people."

In fact, five of the 12 rides from the old Sport Center are still at Funland, Lindsley writes, meaning the amusement park has rides older than itself.

They are the merry-go-round, the boats, fire engines, sky fighters and helicopter, which are mixed in with newer rides introduced each season, such as the SuperFlip 360 and Jungle of Fun, both added in recent years.

Lindsley's family was living in Pennsylvania when they first vacationed in Rehoboth Beach. Lindsley was 4 and hasn't missed a summer since. Not when his family moved to Illinois and not when he went away for college.

Like so many old-time Funland customers, he still returns with his wife, Deborah, and children, Graham and Olivia, even though his children are now 21 and 19, respectively.

It's tradition, and now Lindsley is even more part of it than when he was a six-summer employee starting in 1980.

"Land of Fun" will be sold at the amusement park, alongside its hoodies, vintage signs and postcards, letting other Funland fans revel in feel-good memories that pack the detailed book. It will also be available at Rehoboth Avenue's Browseabout Books.

It comes complete with charts depicting Funland's ride and game histories, pricing histories and even a 48-member Fasnacht family tree to keep track of everyone.

While the book is not a tell-all — you won't find any juicy gossip or tales of woe — it does reveal a family disagreement that arose from the death of Jean Fasnacht, Al's wife who passed away in 2011 at the age of 84.

When she died, the amusement park closed for a day in August — something that had never been done before during the park's at-the-time 51-year history.

In the book, it is revealed that Al Fasnacht disagreed with the family's decision to close the park to attend Jean's memorial service in Hershey, but ultimately relented.

"I had a disagreement with most of the family who felt we should come home and close the park," Fasnacht told Lindsley. "I felt we had an obligation to the people here who were on vacation."

Lindsley included it in the book to show Fasnacht's loyalty to not the park necessarily, but to its customers, many of whom travel from spots across the country for their annual family getaway.

Even at a time of immense grief, Fasnacht's mind was focused on beachgoers in search of fun because for him they're not strangers, they're nearly family.

"It wasn't that he didn't want the memorial service, but he felt guilty about depriving potential customers of a day at the park and was wondering what they were going to do," Lindsley says. "He was really torn and that speaks to him, his values and who he is."

Don't worry that Fasnacht may decide to finally retire one day and you won't see his warm, welcoming face anymore.

He's not going anywhere.

"If I stayed home and everyone else in my family was working at the beach, I'd go nuts inside of a week's time," he says from his Hershey home. "When people see me there, they say, 'Oh, it's good to see you again,' like I'm not going to be around one of these years.

"Then they ask how long I'm going to keep doing this and I tell them, 'Until they carry me out.'"