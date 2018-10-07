Fort Carson plans controlled burns to reduce wildfire risk

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Fort Carson is planning to conduct prescribed burns over the next several weeks to clear dry grass from training areas south of Colorado Springs.

The Gazette reports the 210-square-mile (546-square-kilometer) military installation will conduct the burns on various training sites from October to late December.

Fort Carson Directorates of Emergency Services and Public Works Conservation Branch will administer the burns.

The installation tries to keep fire risks at a minimum by burning off dead brush and grass every winter. Its burn program last winter was curtailed by weather conditions that made burns too dangerous.

Fort Carson sought other methods to control wildfires last year, including cutting more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) of fire roads to slow down possible advancing of flames.

