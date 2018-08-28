Foundation work approved for Burlington redevelopment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Officials have voted to allow a redevelopment project in Vermont's largest city to move forward with foundation work.

Mynbc5.com reports the Burlington City Council voted 8-2 Monday to allow developers of CityPlace Burlington to continue, despite them not submitting a maximum cost and funding guarantee for the project.

Developer Don Sinex says the information was not submitted because the project is working ahead of schedule, and they have yet to receive public benefit designs from the city.

The estimated $225 million redevelopment will include office space, apartments and retail.

Sinex says all the work beyond the foundation will be subjected to the original permit conditions in the development agreement.

He says foundation work will begin in about two weeks.