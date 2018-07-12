Four vehicles reported stolen in Darien

DARIEN — Four vehicles in Darien were reported stolen last weekend, police said.

The owner of a silver 2018 Toyota Highlander said her vehicle had last been seen in the driveway of her Saltbox Lane home around 8 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle had been driven to the residence the day before by a car service, and the victim said she believes the keys were left in it by the driver, police said. An iPad was in the vehicle at the time it was taken.

In a separate case, a woman said she was house sitting on Fitch Avenue and had parked her gray 2004 Volvo XC70 in the driveway Saturday evening. Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday , her car was gone. The victim said she thought she had locked her vehicle and taken the keys, but she was unable to locate her keys later, according to police.

When the victim returned to her home in Stamford, she found the garage door open. Her stolen vehicle contained the garage door opener to her home when it was taken from Fitch Avenue, police said.

Police said the vehicle had been pursued around 3:30 a.m. by Greenwich police, which ended in its crashing. Two Stamford juveniles were taken into custody and charged in relation to the theft, police said. Stamford police are continuing to investigate the incident.

In another case, the owner of a gray 2015 Chevrolet Corvette came into police headquarters to report her vehicle missing. The unlocked vehicle had been parked in her driveway with the keys inside Saturday evening and was last seen around 10 p.m., police said. Around 10 a.m. Sunday, she noticed the vehicle was gone.

A white 2014 Subaru Forester was reported stolen overnight from a home on Coachlamp Lane. Initially the owner said the keys were not left in the vehicle, but later discovered a valet key had been stored in the glove department, police said.